Sharangovich scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Sharangovich has done alright to start the season, earning three points over six outings for a low-scoring team. He's added nine shots on net and a plus-1 rating. Sharangovich should see time in all situations, though he could lose some power-play chances if the Flames' younger players step up into that role over time. The 28-year-old doesn't add much non-scoring production, so he's not a particularly strong fantasy option.