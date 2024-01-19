Sharangovich scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Sharangovich has been the finisher on the Flames' top line lately, racking up seven goals over his last seven games. He doesn't have an assist in that span, but he's doing plenty to maintain a top-line role. The 25-year-old has 19 goals, 32 points, 99 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 45 outings, putting him on pace to breeze right by his career high of 46 points from 2021-22.