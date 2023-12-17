Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Sharangovich's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner. The 25-year-old forward has scored in five straight outings, and he's up to six goals and three assists over his last eight contests. A move to the top line has paid off for Sharangovich, who now has 19 points, 63 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 31 appearances overall. His surge should have him on the radar in virtually all fantasy formats as a points-only option.