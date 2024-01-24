Sharangovich scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Sharangovich was involved in both of the Flames' second-period tallies. He had gone eight games without a helper, though the 25-year-old has been an effective shooter lately with nine goals in January. He's up to 20 tallies, 34 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 47 contests overall. Sharangovich's all-situations usage makes him a solid option in virtually all fantasy formats while his offense is hot.