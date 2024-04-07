Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots, logged an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Sharangovich reached the 30-goal mark in the second period and set up a Nazem Kadri tally in the third. Both of Sharangovich's points Saturday came on the power play. The 25-year-old has five points over his last four outings, and he's up to 56 points, 166 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating through 76 contests overall in a career year.
