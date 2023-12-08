Sharangovich notched a shorthanded assist and a team-high four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Sharangovich took care of business defensively, and he set up Blake Coleman's game-winning tally midway through the third period. This was Sharangovich's second helpers over the last five games -- he's started to slow down on offense again, but he's playing a strong enough game all around to stay on the top line. The 25-year-old forward has 12 points (two shorthanded), 47 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 26 outings. He's unlikely to have much appeal in standard fantasy formats without an uptick in offense.