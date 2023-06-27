Sharangovich and the 80th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft were traded to the Flames from the Devils in exchange for Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday.

Sharangovich broke out with 46 points in 76 games in 2021-22, but faltered to 30 points in 75 contests last season. The 25-year-old will get a fresh start in Calgary, where playing time should be a little easier to come by on a team in the process of a major retooling. Sharangovich will likely contend for a middle-six spot, and if he can improve on his 9.9 shooting percentage in 2022-23, he could be in for a bounce-back season. He will need a new contract as an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent.