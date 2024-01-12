Sharangovich scored a power-play goal, a shorthanded goal and an even-strength goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Sharangovich has been a vital two-way forward for the Flames this season, and Thursday's effort was a showcase of all of those skills. The 25-year-old netted his shortie in the first period before adding the other two goals in the third for his second career hat trick. He's particularly hot right now with five goals over his last two games, giving him 17 tallies and 30 points through 42 contests -- matching his point total from 75 outings a year ago. He's added 96 shots on net, a minus-9 rating and 19 blocked shots.