Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Sharangovich has scored on the power play in back-to-back games. He has five tallies and five assists over his last 12 outings, a return to the scoring form he displayed for most of 2023-24. The 26-year-old forward is now at 11 goals, 21 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances. He was a 31-goal, 59-point man in 2023-24, and if he can play at that level over the remainder of this season, he could still get to the 40-point mark by the end of the campaign.