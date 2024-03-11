Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Sharangovich remains one of the Flames' best forwards lately with seven goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 25-year-old's goal in the third period Sunday had little impact on the result, however. He's up to 27 goals, a career-high 47 points, 141 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 64 appearances while seeing mainly top-line usage in his first year in Calgary.