Sharangovich notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Sharangovich has a helper in three straight contests -- two have come on the power play and the other was a shorthanded assist. The 25-year-old has become an essential all-situations forward for the Flames. For the season, he has 22 points (five shorthanded, three on the power play), 70 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 35 appearances in his first year with the club.