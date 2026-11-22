Sharangovich scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. It came on the power play.

It was his first goal in four games (minus-seven, 10 shots). Sharangovich has struggled to take that next step forward after a 31-goal, 59-point season in 2023-24. He has 11 points in 24 games (five goals, six assists), which puts him on pace for another sub-40 point campaign. Sharangovich is light on secondary categories, too -- he has just single digit totals in hits (seven) and blocks (nine). Let someone else take the shot with him.