Sharangovich scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Sharangovich snapped an eight-game slump with his second-period tally to put the Flames ahead 2-1. The 27-year-old forward has moved around the lineup at times this season, in part due to his inconsistent offense. He now has 12 goals, 21 points (six on the power play), 107 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 55 contests.