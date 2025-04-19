Sharangovich sustained a broken foot in Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Kings, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Sharangovich compiled 17 goals, 32 points and 128 shots on net across 73 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. He will recover over the offseason and could be ready for training camp in the fall.
