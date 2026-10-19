Sharangovich scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Sharangovich's tally with 4:28 left in the third period stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old forward is filling a middle-six role and has done an admirable job on a low-scoring roster. He has two goals, two assists, 16 shots and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances this season. As long as the plus-minus rating doesn't get too negative, Sharangovich could have some appeal in deep fantasy formats as a depth scorer.