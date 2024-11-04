Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Sharangovich picked up his first point in five games this season when he tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 26-year-old missed seven contests with a lower-body injury sustained in the preseason. He's collected eight shots on net, three hits and a minus-3 rating while playing in a middle-six role so far, though he could eventually be shuffled up to the top line if his offense gets going.
