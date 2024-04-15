Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Sharangovich set the Flames on the comeback trail with a goal late in the second period. He has three goals and five assists over his last eight outings. For the season, the 25-year-old is at 31 goals, 59 points, 174 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-29 rating through 80 appearances in his first campaign with the Flames.