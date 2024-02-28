Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles.

Sharangovich put the Flames ahead 3-2 midway through the third period, beating Cam Talbot with a long-range wrister, the eventual game-winner in Calgary's 4-2 win. It's the first goal in 11 games for the 25-year-old Sharangovich, who picked up four assists in that span. He's up to 21 goals and 39 points through 59 games in his debut season with the Flames.