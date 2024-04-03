Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Sharangovich tied the game at 1-1 with his goal early in the second period. The forward had gone seven contests without a goal, picking up four assists in that span. He's up to 29 goals, 54 points (14 on the power play), 163 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 74 appearances. Sharangovich's goals have often come in bunches this season, so he could be poised for a strong finish to the campaign.