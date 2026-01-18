Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Sharangovich stayed hot, earning his second goal and fifth point over the last three games. He tallied the opening goal at 11:51 of the first period. The 27-year-old forward now has 10 goals, 19 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-13 rating across 44 appearances. He should remain productive as long as he's able to hold onto a top-six role.