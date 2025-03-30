Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Sharangovich received a wake-up call when he was scratched versus the Stars on Thursday following a stretch of just two points over 10 games. The 26-year-old replaced Connor Zary (knee) on the top line and made an instant impact by scoring in the first period. Sharangovich has gone from a career year of 31 goals and 59 points in 2023-24 to potentially the worst of his five NHL seasons in 2024-25. He's at 13 goals, 12 assists, 112 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 63 appearances this season, though he could get a bump if he sticks in the top six for the rest of the campaign.