Sharangovich scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Sharangovich provided traffic in front of the net and got a piece of Nikita Zadorov shot for the Flames' go-ahead goal early in the third period. The tally snapped a four-game slump for Sharangovich. The 25-year-old appears to have found a home on the second line alongside Nazem Kadri. Sharangovich has been quiet early in the season with two goals, one assist, 19 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances while shuffling around the lineup.