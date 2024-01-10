Sharangovich scored twice on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Sharangovich tied the game at 2-2 in the second period and added another goal to make it 5-3 in the third. He'd gone without a point over the previous two outings, but he made up for lost time in Tuesday's game. The 25-year-old is at 14 tallies, 27 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 41 appearances this season. He needs three points to match his output from last year -- it's fair to say he's been more than fine after he was acquired from the Devils for Tyler Toffoli in the offseason.