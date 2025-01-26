Sharangovich notched two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.
The 26-year-old winger helped set up a Martin Pospisil tally in the second period before springing Andrei Kuzmenko for the game-winner late in the third. Sharangovich is on a roll, racking up three goals and six points over the last six games with a plus-7 rating, but the six points equal his total from his prior 20 appearances combined.
