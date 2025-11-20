Sharangovich collected two assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period as the Flames grabbed an early 2-0 lead, before finally pulling away in the third. It was Sharangovich's first multi-point performance of the season, and it snapped a five-game point drought sandwiched around a two-game absence as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old's 31-goal, 59-point campaign in 2023-24 seems like a distant memory, and through his first 18 games in 2025-26, Sharangovich has managed just two goals and six points.