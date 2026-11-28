Sharangovich picked up two assists in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The 28-year-old winger looked like he was headed for a revenge game against his former club, helping to set up tallies by Joel Hanley in the first period and Zach Whitecloud in the second as Calgary built a 3-2 lead, but the home side rallied in the final frame. Sharangovich is enjoying a productive November, and over the last 10 games he's delivered three goals and nine points as he puts a sluggish start to the season behind him.