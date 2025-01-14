Sharangovich scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Both points came in the second period as the Flames put the game away. Sharangovich produced his first multi-point performance since Nov. 21 and snapped a 15-game goal drought while skating on a line with Jakob Pelletier and rookie Rory Kerins in his NHL debut, and the trio dominated with a combined three goals and seven points. Look for the unit to stay together when Calgary begins a two-game set in St. Louis on Tuesday.