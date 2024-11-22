Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Sharangovich was involved in the Flames' first two goals, including scoring at 8:29 of the second period. This was his 300th career appearance, and he's accumulated 169 points. He's off to a slow start in 2024-25, though part of that can be explained by a lower-body injury that cost him the first two weeks of the season. Sharangovich has three goals, one assist, 35 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 13 appearances while seeing playing time in all situations.