Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes were caught with too many men on the ice at 3:03 of overtime, and Sharangovich made them pay on the Flames' power play. The 25-year-old has racked up seven goals and two assists over eight games in January while continuing to shine in a top-line role. Overall, he has 31 points in 44 contests, surpassing his point total from 75 games a year ago. He's earned six points each on the power play and the penalty kill while adding 98 shots on net and a minus-10 rating.