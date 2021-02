The Flames added Rinaldo to the active roster Thursday.

Rinaldo was kicked to waivers before the season after failing to make the team out of training camp, so he'll be making his first appearance on the active roster. The veteran suited up in 19 games with the Flames last year accumulating five points and 69 hits. It's unclear at this point, but it's possible Rinaldo will enter the lineup for Thursday's game against Winnipeg.