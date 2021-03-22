site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Bounced to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Rinaldo was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Rinaldo has suited up for just two games this season and should continue acting as an insurance body.
