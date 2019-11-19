Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Called up by Calgary
Rinaldo was called up from the AHL by the Flames on Tuesday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Tobias Rieder was sent down in a corresponding move. Rinaldo won't move the needle in fantasy circles, though owners looking to stream a PIM option late in a close matchup could consider RInaldo based on his 719 PIM in 351 career NHL games.
