Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Invited to training camp
Rinaldo landed a professional tryout agreement with the Flames on Wednesday.
Rinaldo struggled to hold down a lineup spot with the Predators last season largely due to injuries. Even when healthy, the center was used sparingly, as he averaged just 7:07 of ice time in 23 outings. The 29-year-old's versatility could help him land a roster spot, but it would likely have to come at the expense of DIllon Dube, who showed flashes of being NHL ready in his rookie campaign. If Rinaldo secures permanent deal, he figures to play in a bottom-six role and could serve as a healthy scratch from time to time.
