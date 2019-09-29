Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Nabs contract out of Training camp
Rinaldo inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Rinaldo had been with the team on a professional tryout for much of training camp, and as evidenced by this news, made his mark on the front office and coaching staff. The 29-year-old could spend much of his time in the AHL, however, considering he only suited up in 23 games and notched three points at the NHL level last season. Barring injury, it's not likely Rinaldo makes his way onto the opening night lineup to start the season.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.