Rinaldo inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Rinaldo had been with the team on a professional tryout for much of training camp, and as evidenced by this news, made his mark on the front office and coaching staff. The 29-year-old could spend much of his time in the AHL, however, considering he only suited up in 23 games and notched three points at the NHL level last season. Barring injury, it's not likely Rinaldo makes his way onto the opening night lineup to start the season.