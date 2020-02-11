Play

Rinaldo scored a goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

The winger's pair of points came in the first period. Rinaldo added three shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in the game. He's now at five points, 55 hits and 27 PIM in 14 appearances, exclusively in a bottom-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories