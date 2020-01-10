Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Playing time is minimal
Rinaldo has appeared in only five of the last 10 games for the Flames.
The winger has 23 hits and six PIM with just five shots on goal in that span. Rinaldo exclusively plays an enforcer role on the fourth line. He has three points, 39 hits and 25 PIM through 10 appearances this season.
