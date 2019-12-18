Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Reassigned to minors
Rinaldo was sent down to AHL Stockton on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Rinaldo played in just two of the Flames' last 10 games, though he did put up two goals and an assist in those contests. The Ontario native may not be in the minors for long and should earn a promotion back to the NHL once he gets in a game or two in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.