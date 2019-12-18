Play

Rinaldo was sent down to AHL Stockton on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Rinaldo played in just two of the Flames' last 10 games, though he did put up two goals and an assist in those contests. The Ontario native may not be in the minors for long and should earn a promotion back to the NHL once he gets in a game or two in the minors.

