Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Recalled from minors
Rinaldo was promoted from AHL Stockton on Thursday.
Rinaldo played in just two of the Flames previous six contests, but was able to write his name on the scoresheet both times to the tune of two goals and one assist. The center will likely continue to be a fringe lineup player heading into the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, which makes him a low-end fantasy option in season-long formats.
