site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: flames-zac-rinaldo-returned-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Returned to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rinaldo was reassigned to Calgary's taxi squad Friday, per CBS.
Rinaldo has yet to crack Calgary's lineup this season. He'll likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read