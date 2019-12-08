Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Scores and fights in win
Rinaldo potted a goal and racked up 15 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.
Rinaldo tallied the tying goal at 3:01 of the second period. He later crushed the Kings' Nikolai Prokhorkin with a hit. This led to an unusual fight during a TV timeout, as Rinaldo dropped the gloves with Kyle Clifford. Both pugilists earned fighting majors and game misconducts for the ill-timed bout. The goal was Rinaldo's first point to go with 12 hits and 19 PIM in four contests this season. He's never had more than nine points in a single campaign -- the 29-year-old is an enforcer first and foremost.
