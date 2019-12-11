Flames' Zac Rinaldo: Snags two points Tuesday
Rinaldo scored a goal and dished an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Rinaldo set up Michael Frolik early in the first period, and the two swapped roles for Rinaldo's goal in the second, which was ultimately the game-winner. Rinaldo dished four hits and went plus-2 in the contest. He's up to three points, 19 PIM and 16 hits through five appearances. The 29-year-old was in the lineup Tuesday due to Matthew Tkachuk's upper-body injury.
