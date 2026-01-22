Whitecloud logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Whitecloud has essentially replaced the man he was traded for, Rasmus Andersson, in the Flames' lineup. Through two games with the Flames, Whitecloud is averaging 23:04 of ice time, 4:08 higher than he was seeing with the Golden Knights. He's at eight points, 37 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 74 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 49 appearances this season. Whitecloud has minimal offensive upside, but his production could take a step up if his ice time remains higher with his new team.