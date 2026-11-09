Whitecloud scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Whitecloud has picked up a goal and two assists over his last six games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The 29-year-old defenseman is playing in a top-four role, and he'll likely have additional shutdown duties moving forward since Kevin Bahl (Achilles) is out for the rest of the campaign. Through 18 appearances, Whitecloud has racked up 18 shots on net, 29 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating.