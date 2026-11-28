Whitecloud scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Whitecloud has picked up three points over his last two games. That kind of offense isn't the norm for him, though he has maintained a steady top-four role throughout the campaign. The 29-year-old defenseman has six points, 25 shots on net, 43 hits, 49 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-10 rating over 27 appearances. Whitecloud put up 17 points over 78 regular-season contests last year, and he's on pace for similar scoring totals in 2026-27.