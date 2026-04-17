Whitecloud notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Whitecloud ended the campaign with four helpers over his last six games. The 29-year-old defenseman had a total of 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) while adding 67 shots on net, 124 hits, 140 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 78 appearances between Calgary and Vegas. Whitecloud typically won't put up a lot of offense, but the Flames' rebuild has afforded more playing time than he's seen at any other time in his career.