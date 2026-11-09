Parekh scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Parekh has earned a goal and three assists over his last five outings. The 20-year-old defenseman is up to two goals, eight points, 31 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 18 appearances. He's been a bit more assertive on defense, but he needs to make sure he's not crossing the line for too many penalties, as that could still cost the young blueliner ice time if it gets out of hand.