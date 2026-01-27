Parekh (upper body) scored twice in AHL Calgary's 6-3 win over Laval on Monday.

Parekh has two goals and two assists over three games during his conditioning stint in the AHL. The defenseman was loaned Jan. 17, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Flames end his loan prior to the end of the week, as it can last a maximum of 14 days. Once back with the big club, he'll compete with Joel Hanley, Hunter Brzustewicz and Brayden Pachal for playing time on the third pairing.