Flames' Zayne Parekh: Dealing with upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parekh was labeled day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss Thursday's clash with Boston.
Parekh just rejoined the Flames following his stint with Team Canada for the World Junior Championship. It seems likely that the blueliner's injury is something he sustained while playing for Canada -- though it's unclear if it is the same problem that nearly prevented him from joining the junior team in the first place.