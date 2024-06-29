Parekh was the ninth overall pick by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Parekh is an electric offensive defender - he finished sixth overall in OHL scoring with 96 points (33 goals, 63 assists) in 66 games this season. Additionally, he set an OHL record for goals (21) by a 16-year-old defender in 2022-23. Parekh's offensive instincts are unparalleled in this draft class, and they far overshadow his disinterest in his own zone. His coach will shelter him with offensive zone starts, and Parekh will become an elite offensive NHL defender who runs PP1. There are a lot of draft year parallels between Parekh and Quinn Hughes (2018), and look how Hughes improved his defensive play. Parekh could end up being the best fantasy defenseman in this draft.