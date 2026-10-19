Parekh logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was the second helper of the season for Parekh. Both assists have come with the man advantage, where he features on the first unit despite his third-pairing role at even strength. The Flames are trying to shelter Parekh as much as possible defensively, but he should get plenty of experience during the club's rebuilding years. In addition to his two assists, he's added 14 shots on net, nine blocked shots, 12 PIM, six hits and a minus-10 rating over eight outings.